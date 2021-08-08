Pakistan regrets not being invited to UNSC discussion on Afghanistan

Pakistan on Saturday regretted that it was not invited to a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Afghanistan, despite being the war-torn country's closest neighbour.

In a statement, the Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) said the UN platform was used to propagate a false narrative against Pakistan, while denying it the opportunity to present its point of view.

The powerful 15-nation UNSC, currently under India's Presidency for the month of August, held a meeting on the situation in Afghanistan on Friday. Pakistan was not invited to attend the meeting.

At the discussion, Afghanistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Ghulam Isaczai launched a scathing attack on Pakistan, saying it was providing safe haven and logistical support to the Taliban.

Reacting to the charge, the FO said: "Pakistan's request to the President of the Security Council to address the Council's session and present its perspective on the Afghan peace process and the way forward was not acceded to."

"On the other hand, the Council's platform was made available to enable the peddling of a false narrative against Pakistan," it said.

The FO alleged that Afghanistan's representative, in his statement at the UNSC, propagated disinformation and levelled baseless allegations against Pakistan with a view to mislead the international community.

"Pakistan categorically rejects these accusations. Pakistan's position on the issue has been shared with Security Council members,” it said.

The FO said Pakistan has repeatedly shared its perspective on peace and stability in Afghanistan by reiterating that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that a negotiated political settlement is the only way forward for durable peace and security in the country.

It said Pakistan was seriously concerned at the growing violence in Afghanistan and lack of substantive progress in the Intra-Afghan negotiations as the U.S. and NATO forces were nearing completion of the withdrawal of troops from the country.

"Expressing deep concern at the reports of human rights violations, we urge all sides to ensure full respect for human rights and international humanitarian law," it said.

Pakistan called upon all warring sides in Afghanistan to eschew the military approach, engage constructively in negotiations, and work together to secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) visited the Line of Control and was briefed about the prevailing situation in the volatile region.

The delegation comprised members of Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the OIC. They visited the Chirikot sector of the Line of Control (LOC), according to a statement by the Pakistan Army.

"The delegation was given a comprehensive briefing on the prevalent security environment along LOC," said the Army, adding that it was also apprised on the arrangement of community bunkers.

A 12-member delegation of the IPHRC is visiting Islamabad and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir from August 4 to August 9.

