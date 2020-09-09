Pakistan reports 426 new Covid-19 infections; national tally nears 3 lakh

Pakistan sees 426 new Covid-19 cases; tally nears 3L

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Sep 09 2020, 12:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2020, 13:02 ist
A health official takes a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a testing site in Karachi. Credit: AFP

Pakistan's number of coronavirus cases reached 299,659 on Wednesday after 426 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

Nine patients died during the period, taking the number of fatalities to 6,359 across the country. As many as 544 people are in critical condition, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

A total of 286,509 people have fully recovered from the disease.

Sindh has reported 130,969 cases, Punjab 97,389, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 36,711, Islamabad 15,780, Balochistan 13,402, Gilgit-Baltistan 3,068 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,340 cases.

15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic

The total number of tests done so far is 2,825,040, including 22,830 in the last 24 hours.

