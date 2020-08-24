Pakistan reports 496 new cases of coronavirus

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Aug 24 2020, 13:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2020, 13:27 ist
The Ministry of National Health Services said the new cases were detected as the number of diagnosis tests have been intensified across the nation. Credit: AFP Photo

Pakistan has registered 496 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the nation to 2,93,261, the health ministry said on Monday.

The Ministry of National Health Services said the new cases were detected as the number of diagnosis tests have been intensified across the nation.

"Health authorities have reported 496 new cases of coronavirus and now the total number of infections stand at 2,93,261," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said the number of deaths due to the coronavirus currently stands at 6,224 after 9 more patients suffering from the disease sucummbed to the infection.

The ministry reported that 276,829 people recovered from the disease across the country, however, still some 686 patients were in critical condition.

Sindh registered a maximum of 1,28,284 cases, followed by Punjab with 96,233, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 35,766, Islamabad, 15,515, Balochistan 12,527, Gilgit-Baltistan 2,682 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with 2,254 cases.

So far total 2,463,513 tests were carried out in the country, including 23,655 in the last 24 hours. 

Pakistan
COVID-19
Coronavirus

