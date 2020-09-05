Pakistan reports 513 new cases of coronavirus, 5 more deaths

Pakistan has reported 513 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to 298,025, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The Ministry of National Health Services said the virus has also caused deaths of another five people in the last 24 hours due to which the death toll currently stands at 6,340.

The ministry said 282,553 people had fully recovered so far while 535 were in critical condition.

Sindh so far reported 130,253 cases, Punjab 97,118, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 36,498, Islamabad 15,726, Balochistan 13,157, Gilgit-Baltistan 2,960 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,313 cases.

The authorities performed another 24,857 tests in the last one day, taking the total number of tests done since the outbreak of Covid-19 to 2,732,325.