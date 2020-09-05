513 new Covid-19 cases, 5 more deaths in Pakistan

Pakistan reports 513 new cases of coronavirus, 5 more deaths

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Sep 05 2020, 13:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2020, 15:27 ist
A health official takes a swab sample from a woman at a testing site in Karachi. Credits: AFP

Pakistan has reported 513 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to 298,025, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The Ministry of National Health Services said the virus has also caused deaths of another five people in the last 24 hours due to which the death toll currently stands at 6,340.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

"There are 513 new cases of coronavirus and five more people died due to the disease in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

The ministry said 282,553 people had fully recovered so far while 535 were in critical condition.

Sindh so far reported 130,253 cases, Punjab 97,118, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 36,498, Islamabad 15,726, Balochistan 13,157, Gilgit-Baltistan 2,960 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,313 cases.

The authorities performed another 24,857 tests in the last one day, taking the total number of tests done since the outbreak of Covid-19 to 2,732,325.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Pakistan
Islamabad
Sindh
Balochistan
Gilgit-Baltistan

What's Brewing

Vivo teases colour-changing phone

Vivo teases colour-changing phone

Zuckerberg, the most powerful unelected man in America

Zuckerberg, the most powerful unelected man in America

Brazil fires burn world’s largest tropical wetlands

Brazil fires burn world’s largest tropical wetlands

Forget TikTok, China’s powerhouse app is WeChat

Forget TikTok, China’s powerhouse app is WeChat

 