Pakistan reports 626 new Covid-19 cases, 14 more fatalities

  • Aug 14 2020, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2020, 18:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Pakistan's coronavirus tally reached 287,300 on Friday with the detection of 626 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry reported.

Fourteen more fatalities were recorded overnight, pushing the death toll to 6,153, it said. 

While 265,215 patients have recovered so far, there are currently 15,962 active cases, including 774 in critical condition.

With the detection of the 626 new cases, Pakistan's coronavirus tally now stands at 287,300, the ministry said.

Sindh registered the maximum number of 125,289 cases, followed by Punjab at 94,993, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 35,021, Islamabad 15,342, Balochistan 12,062, Gilgit-Baltistan 2,426 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) at 2,167. 

Health authorities have so far conducted 2,229,409 tests to detect coronavirus infection, the ministry said. 

