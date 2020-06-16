Pakistan reports over 4,000 new cases, tally crosses 1.48 lakh-mark

Pakistan reports over 4k new cases, tally crosses 1.48L

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Jun 16 2020, 12:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 12:44 ist
Representative image.

Pakistan's COVID-19 cases reached 148,919 after 4,443 new infections were detected, while 111 more people have succumbed to the coronavirus, pushing the death toll to 2,839, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, 25,015 tests were done in the last 24 hours taking the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the country to 922,665.

Out of the total 148,919 infections, Punjab has reported 55,878 cases, Sindh 55,581, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 18,472, Islamabad 8,857, Balochistan 8,327, Gilgit-Baltistan 1,143 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 663.

The ministry said that 111 more patients died in the last 24 hours. With the new deaths, the tally of persons who succumbed to the virus reached 2,839 and another 56,390 people have fully recovered so far across the country.

According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the contagion has infected over 80,00,000 people and killed more than 4,35,000 across the world. The US is the worst affected country with over 2.11 million cases and more than 1,16,000 deaths.

The COVID-19, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has also battered the world economy with the International Monetary Fund saying that the global economy is bound to suffer a "severe recession". 

