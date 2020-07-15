Pakistan shells forward areas along Line of Control in J&K's Akhnoor sector

Pak shells forward areas along LoC in J&K's Akhnoor

  Jul 15 2020
Pakistani troops shelled forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector on Tuesday, officials said.

"At about 19.45 hours today, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Akhnoor Sector of Jammu district", a defence spokesman said.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, he said.

Two women were killed last Saturday in Pakistan shelling along the LoC in Poonch district. On July 10, an Army man was killed in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army along the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

