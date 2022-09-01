Pak summons Indian diplomat on Geelani's death anniv

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat on Syed Ali Shah Geelani's death anniversary

It alleged that the Kashmiris were not even allowed to pay respects to Geelani at the graveyard in Hyderpora

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Sep 01 2022, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 22:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Pakistan on Thursday summoned the Indian Charge d’Affaires and made a strong demarche over what it alleged India's refusal to accept separatist Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani's right to a burial in accordance with his will.

Geelani breathed his last on September 1, 2021.

The Foreign Office said that the Indian diplomat was conveyed Pakistan's deep regret that despite the passage of one year since Geelani's demise, India had "denied him a dignified burial in the 'Cemetery of Martyrs' as per his desire."

It alleged that the Kashmiris were not even allowed to pay respects to Geelani at the graveyard in Hyderpora, Srinagar, where he was hurriedly buried in the absence of his family and followers.

The Cd’A was urged to convey to the Government of India that the mortal remains of Geelani must be interred at the 'Cemetery of Martyrs' as per his will, and unhindered access be given to his family and followers to pay reverence to him.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pakistan
India
Syed Ali Shah Geelani

What's Brewing

Johnson tops poll of bad UK PMs as term comes to end

Johnson tops poll of bad UK PMs as term comes to end

Now, sip a cup of gold or 'bhoot jolokia' chilli tea

Now, sip a cup of gold or 'bhoot jolokia' chilli tea

China locks down 2.1 crore people in Covid outbreak

China locks down 2.1 crore people in Covid outbreak

We are humans and make mistakes: Aamir Khan Productions

We are humans and make mistakes: Aamir Khan Productions

UAE, NASA missions find patchy auroras surrounding Mars

UAE, NASA missions find patchy auroras surrounding Mars

 