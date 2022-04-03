Pakistan SC to review National Assembly's dissolution

Pakistan Supreme Court to review National Assembly's dissolution

President Dr Arif Alvi had dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan

IANS
IANS, Islamabad,
  • Apr 03 2022, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2022, 16:28 ist
Pakistan Supreme Court. Credit: Reuters file photo

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Sunday took suo motu notice of dissolution of the National Assembly by the Pak President, media reports said.

The apex court has formed a special bench to review the matter.

President Dr Arif Alvi had dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Dunya News reported.

Earlier, Imran Khan had proposed President Dr Arif Ali to dissolve the assembly after Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri rejected the no-confidence motion submitted by the opposition, terming it against Article 5 of the Constitution.

Read | Fresh elections in Pakistan to be held in 90 days

Opposition's hopes of ousting the premier were dashed after Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri rejected a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, terming it against Article 5 of the Constitution.

Shortly after the session began, Pak Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that loyalty to the state was the basic duty of every citizen under Article 5.

"On March 7, our official ambassador was invited to a meeting attended by the representatives of other countries. The meeting was informed that a motion against PM Imran was being presented," Fawad Chaudhry said.

"We were told that relations with Pakistan were dependent on the success of the no-confidence motion. We were told that if the motion fails, then the upcoming path for Pakistan would be very difficult. This is an operation for a regime change by a foreign government," he alleged.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Supreme Court
Pakistan
Imran Khan
World news

What's Brewing

After 'Great Wall,' Russia war may add to 'splinternet'

After 'Great Wall,' Russia war may add to 'splinternet'

What's in your tapas?

What's in your tapas?

Respect default browser choice, Mozilla urges Microsoft

Respect default browser choice, Mozilla urges Microsoft

Decode This | West Bengal's cycle of violence

Decode This | West Bengal's cycle of violence

Josh Wardle hosts first live Wordle competition

Josh Wardle hosts first live Wordle competition

Gadget weekly: Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV and more

Gadget weekly: Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV and more

Afghans mark first Ramadan since Taliban seized power

Afghans mark first Ramadan since Taliban seized power

Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin fasting tomorrow

Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin fasting tomorrow

Pak PM calls for street protests ahead of no-trust vote

Pak PM calls for street protests ahead of no-trust vote

Modi's gift to Deuba: A Radha, Krishna painting

Modi's gift to Deuba: A Radha, Krishna painting

 