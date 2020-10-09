Pak to block TikTok for 'immoral' content

Pakistan to block social media app TikTok for 'immoral' content, sources say

Reuters
Reuters, Islamabad,
  • Oct 09 2020, 17:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 17:34 ist
Credit: AFP/file photo.

Pakistan has decided to block social media App TikTok for failing to filter out "immoral" content, three top government officials said on Friday.

A formal announcement to this effect will be made in a few hours, the officials said.

"We have been asking them repeatedly to put in place an effective mechanism for blocking immoral and indecent content," one of the top officials directly involved in the decision told Reuters.

"The platform, however, hasn't been able to fully satisfy Pakistani authorities. The decision has been taken to block TikTok for accessing in Pakistan," he said.

Pakistan
TikTok
Social media

