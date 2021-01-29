Pakistan to stop issuing manual visas from Feb

Pakistan to stop issuing manual visas from Feb

The change will affect millions of Pakistanis living in North America and Europe, particularly in the countries that do not allow dual citizenship

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Jan 29 2021, 20:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2021, 21:21 ist
Representative Image. credit: iStock Photo

Pakistan will stop issuing manual visas in all its embassies from Monday and has asked non-resident Pakistanis and others interested in travelling to the country to apply online for e-visas.

A senior official at the Pakistani embassy in the US said that this change applies to all Pakistani missions in the world and they will stop issuing manual visas from February 1, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The change will affect millions of Pakistanis living in North America and Europe, particularly in the countries that do not allow dual citizenship.

Even in countries like Australia, Britain, Canada and the US, which allow dual citizenship, people prefer to travel on visas stamped on their current passports. Travelling on passports of their country of origin often invokes suspicion, the report said.

“In compliance with the instructions of the government of Pakistan for complete implementation of the E-visa regime, Embassy of Pakistan and its consulates across the United States will stop the issuance of manual visa from Feb 1, 2021,” said a notification issued by the Pakistani embassy in the US on Thursday.

The “Visa applicants are, therefore, advised to submit their applications online at http://Visa.Nadra.Gov.Pk/,” it said.

Pakistan stopped issuing manual passports several years ago.

Pakistani embassies also no longer receive applications for national identity cards and other similar documents. All these services are now available online.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pakistan
Visas
embassies

What's Brewing

Flying cars airport of the future to land in England

Flying cars airport of the future to land in England

Serena visits zoo, Djokovic barefoot as quarantine ends

Serena visits zoo, Djokovic barefoot as quarantine ends

Change in food items weightage to gauge true inflation

Change in food items weightage to gauge true inflation

Thalinomics: Economic Survey's latest index

Thalinomics: Economic Survey's latest index

Covid-19 memories remain fresh for 1st patient's family

Covid-19 memories remain fresh for 1st patient's family

Why onion prices spike between August and November

Why onion prices spike between August and November

From broker notes to memes: How stock market went viral

From broker notes to memes: How stock market went viral

 