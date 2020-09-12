Pakistan welcomes two Hindu families upon return from India

Pakistan on Friday welcomed 14 members of two Hindu families upon their return to the country from India on Friday.

Nanak Ram and Kanhaiya Lal, the two heads of the families, told the reporters that they returned to Pakistan after facing issues settling down in India.

They returned to Sindh province’s Ghotki city in a bus from the Wagah Border.

As the 14 people came out of the bus, they were greeted by the leaders of the local Hindu community and members of some welfare organisations with welcome banners.

Lal claimed that around 25,000 Hindus who have migrated to India from Pakistan want to come back but were stranded in Jodhpur.

“It was not easy for us and after reaching there, we realised that there was no acceptance for us and we were first and foremost identified as Pakistanis.

“There are also some families with educated persons and even they are struggling to make ends meet. Many are living in poverty. They also face threats from the locals,” he claimed.

They went straight to a Hindu temple to offer prayers.