Pakistani military helicopter crashes killing six soldiers

Pak military helicopter crashes killing six soldiers

The helicopter crashed during a 'flying mission' near Harnai in the province of Balochistan

Reuters
Reuters, Qetta,
  • Sep 26 2022, 11:16 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2022, 11:16 ist

A Pakistani military helicopter crashed in the southwest area of the country late on Sunday killing all six soldiers on board, including two officers, the military said on Monday.

The helicopter crashed during a "flying mission" near Harnai in the province of Balochistan, the military's public relations wing said in a statement. No reason for the crash was given.

Pakistan
Military
Helicopter Crash
World news

