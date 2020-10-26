Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases cross 10,000-mark

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases cross 10,000-mark

The number of total reported cases reached 326,602 after 77 new cases surfaced in the last 24 hours

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Oct 26 2020, 12:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2020, 13:09 ist
A man with a mask on his chin walks along a market amid the coronavirus disease pandemic, in Karachi. Credit: Reuters.

Pakistan's active coronavirus patients have crossed the 10,000-mark, showing a slow but steady rise in numbers, amidst fear of a second wave hitting the country, the health ministry said on Monday.

The number of total reported cases reached 326,602 after 77 new cases surfaced in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

So far, 311,075 people have recovered while 6,739 died, including three, in the last one day. The number of active patients was 10,788 in the country, the ministry reported.

The rise was seen in the last few weeks after the total number of active cases was reduced to less than 6,000 in September. The positivity rate was also reduced to 1.28 on August 31 but resurged and now stood at 2.78, it said.

Sindh has reported a total 143,836 cases, Punjab 102,875, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 39,043, Islamabad 19,012, Balochistan 15,819, Gilgit-Baltistan 4,180 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 3,846 cases.

A total of 4,290,545 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far, including 26,492 in the last 24 hours.

The top officials have repeatedly warned that the country is vulnerable due to the coming winter and people should follow guidelines to ward off the threat of the second wave of coronavirus.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pakistan
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

New spirits rise in old, repurposed churches

New spirits rise in old, repurposed churches

Amid Covid-19, startups shift to garages & living rooms

Amid Covid-19, startups shift to garages & living rooms

Singaporeans take daycations, jets to beat Covid blues

Singaporeans take daycations, jets to beat Covid blues

The 2021 Roma is the most perfect Ferrari on the road

The 2021 Roma is the most perfect Ferrari on the road

The Lead: Understanding the BS-VI standard

The Lead: Understanding the BS-VI standard

 