Pak court dismisses plea for Quran in school syllabus

Pakistan's court dismisses petition to include Quran in school syllabus

Presently students in primary and secondary levels are required to study Islamic studies as a subject but non-Muslims can opt for an optional subject

PTI
PTI, Karachi,
  • Dec 16 2022, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2022, 21:39 ist
Pakistan Flag. Credit: AFP File Photo

A top Pakistani court here on Friday dismissed a petition that sought to make it compulsory the inclusion of the holy Quran with translation in the syllabus of primary to college level education.

The Sindh High Court in its verdict dismissed the petition on the grounds that faith is a personal matter of an individual and the court cannot interfere.

It said no changes can be made to the education syllabus if fundamental rights are violated.

The High court also observed that the Constitution has created a balance among the roles of three pillars of power -- Judiciary, Legislature, and Administration.

The court also noted that Article 20 of the Constitution provides religious freedom to citizens and makes it mandatory for the state not to interfere in the religious matters of individuals.

In its verdict, the court further said that the Constitution of Pakistan gives a guarantee to an individual to exercise his fundamental rights without the government interfering unless he breaks a law.

Advocate Imtiaz Ali, who appeared for the petitioner, argued that the holy Quran education should be made compulsory in the Sindh province as Pakistan was an Islamic state created for Muslims.

Presently students in primary and secondary levels are required to study Islamic studies as a subject but non-Muslims can opt for an optional subject. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Quran
Pakistan
World news

What's Brewing

Jamia Masjid Srinagar bans men & women sitting together

Jamia Masjid Srinagar bans men & women sitting together

India’s generation without a census

India’s generation without a census

Bengaluru sets new records on Swiggy orders

Bengaluru sets new records on Swiggy orders

Water meter stolen? It’s a brand new scam in Bengaluru

Water meter stolen? It’s a brand new scam in Bengaluru

Qatar: Filipino artist captures WC mood through murals

Qatar: Filipino artist captures WC mood through murals

 