Pakistan's Covid-19 tally reaches 2,92,174 with 586 fresh cases

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Aug 22 2020, 12:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2020, 12:20 ist
A man wears a protective mask while walking along a street in Karachi, Pakistan. Credit: Reuters Photo

Pakistan's Covid-19 tally on Saturday reached 2,92,174 after 586 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

The Ministry of National Health Services reported that 10 coronavirus patients died during the period, taking the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the country to 6,231.

Sindh registered a total 1,27,691 cases, Punjab 96,057, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 35,602, Islamabad 15,472, Balochistan 12,473, Gilgit-Baltistan 2,638 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,241 cases.

A total of 2,75,317 people have recovered from the disease across the country and 731 patients are in critical condition.

The total number of active patients is 10,626, the Ministry said.

So far, 2,414,902 Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country, including 25,537 in the last 24 hours.

