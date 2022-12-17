Imran Khan says his party to dissolve two local bodies

Pakistan's Imran Khan says his party to dissolve two local assemblies on December 23

His party controls two of the country's four provincial assemblies

Pakistan
Pakistan, Lahore ,
  • Dec 17 2022, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2022, 22:47 ist
"Next Friday (Dec. 23), we will dissolve the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies," Khan said while addressing a gathering of his supporters in the eastern city of Lahore. Credit: Reuters Photo

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Saturday that his party would dissolve two provincial assemblies next week, earlier than scheduled, in an attempt to build pressure on the federal government to hold early general elections.

Also Read — Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's 'uncivilised' attacks on Modi new low, even for Pakistan: India

"Next Friday (Dec. 23), we will dissolve the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies," Khan said while addressing a gathering of his supporters in the eastern city of Lahore.

His party controls two of the country's four provincial assemblies.

