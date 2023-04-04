Palestinian stabs 2 Israelis in attack near army base

Palestinian stabs 2 Israelis in attack near army base

AP
AP, Jerusalem,
  • Apr 04 2023, 14:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 14:05 ist
Israeli security forces arrive at the scene of a stabbing attack near Tzrifin military base on the outskirts of Tel Aviv. Credit: AFP Photo

A Palestinian suspect stabbed two Israelis near an army base south of Tel Aviv on Tuesday in the latest incident in a yearlong spate of violence that shows no sign of abating.

The Magen David Adom paramedic service said first responders treated two men for stab wounds in the incident on a highway near the Tsrifin military base. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment their injuries.

Israeli media identified the two victims as soldiers. The suspect's condition was unclear.

Palestinians have carried out numerous attacks on Israeli security personnel and civilians in the past year as violence has surged.

On Monday, Israeli troops killed two Palestinian gunmen during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

At least 88 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli or settler gunfire this year, according to an Associated Press tally. Palestinian attacks against Israelis have killed 15 people in the same period.

World news
Palestine
Israel
Israel-Palestine Conflict

