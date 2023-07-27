Palestinian teen killed by Israeli gunfire in West Bank

Palestinian teen killed by Israeli gunfire in West Bank

Residents said a group of Palestinian youth threw stones at the soldiers operating in the area.

Reuters
Reuters, Ramallah, West Bank,
  • Jul 27 2023, 07:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 07:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian teenager when clashes erupted during an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The Israeli military said it was checking the report.

The ministry, which identified the person killed as a 14-year-old, said clashes broke out overnight after Israeli troops entered the Palestinian city of Qalqiliya.

Residents said a group of Palestinian youth threw stones at the soldiers operating in the area.

Violence in the West Bank, among territories where the Palestinians seek to establish a state, has worsened over the past 15 months amid stepped-up Israeli raids, Palestinian street attacks and assaults by Jewish settlers on Palestinian villages.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Israel
Palestine

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Jhooth bole...': BJP on crow flying over Raghav Chadha

'Jhooth bole...': BJP on crow flying over Raghav Chadha

98 students killed self in IITs, IIMs, others in 5 yrs

98 students killed self in IITs, IIMs, others in 5 yrs

5 major football stars who have signed for Saudi clubs

5 major football stars who have signed for Saudi clubs

Venice Film Festival lineup unscathed by strikes

Venice Film Festival lineup unscathed by strikes

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Pain and pride for bravehearts' kin

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Pain and pride for bravehearts' kin

Ocean currents regulating climate could stop by 2057

Ocean currents regulating climate could stop by 2057

 