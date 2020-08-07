Palestinian woman killed in West Bank

Palestinian woman killed in West Bank as Israelis, Palestinians clash

  Aug 07 2020
Relatives mourn near the body of Palestinian woman Dalia Smoudi, 23, during her funeral in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Credit: Reuters Photo

A Palestinian woman was shot dead in the West Bank where Israeli soldiers clashed with Palestinians on Friday, Palestinian medical officials said.

Palestinian officials said Israeli troops had shot the 23-year-old.

An Israeli army spokesman said soldiers did not use live fire during the clash, and that Palestinians had opened fire and hurled explosives.

The woman's family said she was shot while trying to close the window to her house in the town of Jenin because of tear gas outside.

An Israeli army spokesman said a riot erupted while troops were operating in Jenin.

"Palestinians fired live fire, hurled rocks and explosive devices towards the troops. The troops responded with riot dispersal means," the spokesman said, denying that the soldiers had used live ammunition.

Local residents said Palestinians had not used guns. They said people were throwing stones at Israeli forces that raided the area. 

