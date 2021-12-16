Palestinians detect first cases of Omicron variant

Three cases were detected, and all were individuals who had recently returned to the West Bank from abroad

Reuters
Reuters, Ramallah,
  • Dec 16 2021, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 22:58 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

The Palestinian health ministry said on Thursday that it had identified the first cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in territory under its jurisdiction in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Three cases were detected, and all were individuals who had recently returned to the West Bank from abroad, health ministry spokesman Kamal Al-Shakhrah said in a statement.

World news
Palestine
Omicron

