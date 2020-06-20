Paris crowds gather to protest against racism, police violence

Paris crowds gather to protest against racism

Demonstrators hang a banner as they attend a demonstration to protest against police brutality, racial inequality and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Paris, France, June 20, 2020. Credit: Reuters

Crowds gathered in Paris on Saturday to protest against racism and allegations of police violence against members of the Black community and ethnic minorities.

Hundreds of demonstrators started to congregate in the capital's Place de la Republique. One carried a placard with the message "Justice For Ibo", referring to the 2019 death of Ibrahima Bah, a Black Frenchman, in a police operation.

Protests have been taking place around the world against racism and police brutality following the death in the United States last month of Black American George Floyd.

