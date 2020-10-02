Parts of EU summit decisions divorced from reality, says Turkey

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday that some elements of the European Union summit decisions concerning Turkey were positive, but many areas were "divorced from realities".
At the summit, EU leaders broke a diplomatic deadlock and imposed sanctions on Belarus, while assuring Cyprus the bloc would punish Turkey if it continues oil and gas drilling in disputed areas of the Mediterranean.
