1 found alive, 11 missing in Greece-Italy ferry blaze

Passenger found alive on Greece-Italy ferry after blaze, 11 still missing

Rescuers discovered the survivor on Sunday on the vessel's stern as it was being towed to shore, the coast guard said

Reuters
Reuters, Corfu, Greece,
  • Feb 20 2022, 14:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2022, 14:01 ist
Smoke rises from the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia, which sailed from Greece to Italy early on Friday and caught fire, off the coast of Corfu, Greece, February 19, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo

A passenger listed as missing after a blaze swept through a ferry sailing from Greece to Italy has been found alive by rescuers, a Greek shipping ministry official said on Sunday.

The Greek coast guard rescued 280 out of 292 passengers and crew who were onboard when the blaze broke out on the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympic early on Friday en route from the Greek port of Igoumenitsa to the Italian port of Brindisi.

Also read: 12 missing as Greece ferry fire burns on

According to the ferry operator and Greek authorities, 11 passengers are still missing. They are from Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey and Lithuania.

Rescuers discovered the survivor on Sunday on the vessel's stern as it was being towed to shore, the coast guard said.

Greek television footage showed a man climbing down a stepladder from the vessel onto a tugboat tied to it.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Greece
World news
ferry
Italy

What's Brewing

Trans women on a mission

Trans women on a mission

Managing PCOS with holistic nutrition

Managing PCOS with holistic nutrition

In the real-life Garden of Eden

In the real-life Garden of Eden

Behind her hijab

Behind her hijab

Chinese scientists discover how to grow ‘seawater’ rice

Chinese scientists discover how to grow ‘seawater’ rice

Stem the rivers of hate...

Stem the rivers of hate...

Love in the looking glass

Love in the looking glass

Heroin overdose deaths on rise in Kashmir

Heroin overdose deaths on rise in Kashmir

Arjan Bajwa opens up on new series 'Bestseller'

Arjan Bajwa opens up on new series 'Bestseller'

 