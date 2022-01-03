Passengers leave Covid-hit ship after 5 days in Lisbon

Passengers leave Covid-hit cruise ship after 5 days stuck in Lisbon

By Monday 68 positive cases, including a handful among the passengers, had been detected

Reuters
Reuters, Lisbon,
  • Jan 03 2022, 17:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2022, 17:32 ist
The German cruise ship "Aida Nova" which has 4,197 passengers and crew due to go to Funchal and then to the Canaries has been stranded for 3 days in Lisbon due to passengers positive for Covid-19. The last few days have seen an increase in the spread of the virus on board, from 14 cases to now 64 people infected. Credit: AFP File Photo

Disconsolate passengers stuck on a cruise ship moored in Lisbon's port for five days due to a Covid-19 outbreak began disembarking early on Monday, focused on clearing the final hurdle of a negative test before boarding homebound flights.

The AIDAnova, carrying 2,844 passengers and 1,353 crew, had docked in Portugal's capital on Wednesday.

The ship was en route to the island of Madeira for New Year's Eve celebrations, but its German operator decided to cut the cruise short after Covid-19 was detected among what it said was a fully vaccinated crew, 52 of whom tested positive between Wednesday and Friday.

By Monday 68 positive cases, including a handful among the passengers, had been detected, port captain Diogo Vieira Branco told the Lusa news agency.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES ONLY ON DH

Passengers who had tested negative in the past 48 hours started to disembark before dawn and were being transported by bus to the city's airport in an operation expected to last most of the day.

"We're living in this situation and it can always happen. Of course, it's not nice, we imagined something else," one calm but disappointed passenger said as he disembarked.

"We all want this to end. We're going home," added another.

The company, AIDA Cruises, a subsidiary of Carnival Corp, did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment. 

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Lisbon
World news
cruise
Covid-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

A medical scan reveals secrets of NZ's extinct reptiles

A medical scan reveals secrets of NZ's extinct reptiles

Maharashtra teens queue up for vaccine jabs on Day 1

Maharashtra teens queue up for vaccine jabs on Day 1

The second drone age is here and it’s a free-for-all

The second drone age is here and it’s a free-for-all

'We can terraform Mars and maybe, Venus too'

'We can terraform Mars and maybe, Venus too'

Omicron underwent significant biological changes: Study

Omicron underwent significant biological changes: Study

 