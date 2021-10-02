Peacekeeper killed in blast in Mali's troubled north: UN

A peacekeeper died Saturday and three others were seriously injured in Mali's volatile north near the Algerian border when an improvised explosive device went off, the UN said.
"One dead and three seriously injured after one of our teams hit an improvised explosive device near Tessalit", close to the Algerian border, the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali said.
