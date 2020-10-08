Pence 'GREAT', Harris a gaffe machine, tweets Donald Trump through vice presidential debate

President Donald Trump is apparently watching the vice presidential debate and thinks Mike Pence is doing “GREAT,” but he's not so hot about the Democratic nominee or the moderator's performance.

Trump, who is quarantining at the White House as he convalesces from Covid-19, took to Twitter to praise Pence and slam the Democratic vice presidential nominee less than an hour into Wednesday's debate in Salt Lake City.

“Mike Pence is doing GREAT! She is a gaffe machine,” Trump chimed in on Twitter.

Mike Pence is doing GREAT! She is a gaffe machine. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2020

A few minutes later, he huffed that the moderator, USA Today Washington bureau chief Susan Page, cut Pence off as he was trying to make a point about Harris questioning a judicial nominee about his membership in the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic social organisation.

The president offered a link to a National Review article critical of Harris' questioning to highlight the point he said Pence was trying to make.