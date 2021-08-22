Pentagon asks airlines for help moving evacuees

Pentagon asks airlines for help moving evacuees

AP
AP, Washington,
  • Aug 22 2021, 18:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2021, 18:02 ist
Soldiers on the tarmac past passengers, who fled Afghanistan, waiting to board on an Italian military aircraft at Kabul airport, to fly to Rome Fiumicino. Credit: AFP Photo

The Pentagon said Sunday that it is formally seeking airlift help from commercial airlines to relocate evacuees from Afghanistan once they have gotten out of their country.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has activated the initial stage of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet program, asking for 18 aircraft: three each from American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines and Omni Air; two from Hawaiian Airlines; and four from United Airlines.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said the department does not anticipate a major impact to commercial flights from this activation.

According to Kirby, those aircraft will not fly into Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

They will be used to move passengers from way stations once they leave Kabul, allowing the US military to focus on the Afghanistan portion of the evacuation.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Afghanistan
Taliban
United States
World news
World Politics

What's Brewing

'Curses' stop these UP villages from celebrating Rakhi

'Curses' stop these UP villages from celebrating Rakhi

Rescue centre now home to orphaned rhinos of Assam

Rescue centre now home to orphaned rhinos of Assam

Bridge, standing crops damaged in Ladakh flash floods

Bridge, standing crops damaged in Ladakh flash floods

Tagore's message of communal harmony with a Rakhi

Tagore's message of communal harmony with a Rakhi

Plant-eating dinosaurs that roamed Aus 110 mn yrs ago

Plant-eating dinosaurs that roamed Aus 110 mn yrs ago

We’re all exhausted but are you experiencing a burnout?

We’re all exhausted but are you experiencing a burnout?

A look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies

A look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies

 