Pentagon downplays N.Korea's apparent missile launches

Pentagon downplays North Korea's apparent missile launches

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Apr 15 2020, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 14:29 ist
Representative image (File Image)

The US military's top general played down North Korea's fresh batch of suspected missile launches on Tuesday, saying the Pentagon did not see them as threatening.

"These were short range. These aren't any particularly big, big missiles," Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

While the Pentagon was still analysing its data, "I don't think it's particularly provocative or threatening to us," Milley said.

"It may be tied to some celebrations that are happening inside North Korea, as opposed to any deliberate provocation against us."

South Korea's Joint Chiefs said the North earlier Tuesday fired what were believed to be short-range cruise missiles from Munchon into the sea, one day before Seoul holds parliamentary elections.

The firing also came a day before the nuclear-armed North marks the 108th anniversary of the birth of founder Kim Il Sung, grandfather of the current leader Kim Jong Un. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
US
North Korea
Missile
Pentagon
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Trump to convene G7 leaders to discuss COVID-19 crisis

Trump to convene G7 leaders to discuss COVID-19 crisis

New iPhone may be launched amid coronavirus lockdown

New iPhone may be launched amid coronavirus lockdown

'On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022'

'On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022'

 