Pentagon, Lynas partner to work for rare earth facility

Pentagon, Lynas sign contract to kick off design work for US rare earth facility

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 27 2020, 08:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2020, 08:37 ist
The Pentagon logo is seen behind the podium in the briefing room at the Pentagon in Arlington. Credit: Reuters

Rare earth producer Lynas Corp said on Monday it signed a contract with the US Department of Defense to begin initial design work for its heavy rare earth separation facility in Texas that the Pentagon is providing initial funding for.

The 'Phase 1' funding forms part of a concerted effort by Washington to reduce the United States' reliance on China as the world's largest producer of the strategic minerals used to make missiles, cell phones to a ranger of other high-tech equipment.

Lynas, the largest rare earth producer outside China, expects to finish the planning and design work for the facility in fiscal 2021.

The facility will process heavy rare earths sourced from Lynas' flagship Mt Weld mine in Western Australia, which the company says will then become the "only source of separated Heavy Rare Earths outside China."

United States
Texas
Pentagon
China

