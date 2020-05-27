Pentagon says Army reservist dies of COVID-19

The Pentagon has said that an Army reservist from Wisconsin has died of COVID-19.

The name of the Army reservist and other details were not immediately released.

He is the third member of the US military to die of the virus, and the first since the death in mid-April of a crew member of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier.

Officials on Tuesday said the reservist was not on active duty and not involved in coronavirus-related work for the military.

A New Jersey Army National Guard soldier in late March was the first member of the military to die of COVID-19.

In all, 6,118 members of the military have been infected with the coronavirus, of which 3,460 have recovered, according to the Pentagon.