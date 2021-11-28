Petr Fiala named new Czech prime minister: Presidency

Petr Fiala named new Czech prime minister: Presidency

AFP
AFP,
  • Nov 28 2021, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2021, 16:09 ist
Petr Fiala. Credit: Reuters Photo

Petr Fiala was named the Czech Republic's new prime minister on Sunday in an unusual ceremony, with wheelchair-bound President Milos Zeman speaking from behind a plastic barrier because he has Covid-19.

The nomination of Fiala, a former political scientist, was announced by presidential office head Vratislav Mynar during the ceremony at the Zeman's residence in Lany, west of Prague, shown on live television.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Czech Republic
Elections
World news

What's Brewing

Over 30% Indian women justify beating by husbands

Over 30% Indian women justify beating by husbands

What makes the Himalayan-Tibetan plateau so unique?

What makes the Himalayan-Tibetan plateau so unique?

How to choose the perfect pair of headphones

How to choose the perfect pair of headphones

Consent conversations

Consent conversations

Unseasonal rains drown Karnataka's rural economy

Unseasonal rains drown Karnataka's rural economy

How Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, got its name

How Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, got its name

 