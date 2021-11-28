Petr Fiala named new Czech prime minister: Presidency

Petr Fiala was named the Czech Republic's new prime minister on Sunday in an unusual ceremony, with wheelchair-bound President Milos Zeman speaking from behind a plastic barrier because he has Covid-19.

The nomination of Fiala, a former political scientist, was announced by presidential office head Vratislav Mynar during the ceremony at the Zeman's residence in Lany, west of Prague, shown on live television.

