Pfizer Covid pill gets final approval from European Commission

The European Commission on Friday approved Pfizer's antiviral pill for Covid-19 a day after the region's health regulator endorsed the tablet, a move that will ensure wide availability of the promising treatment to EU member states.

The final go-ahead by the executive body of the European Union (EU) was tweeted by EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides as the region is beefing up its defences against the coronavirus amid the rapid spread of the new Omicron variant.

Important #COVID19 therapeutics news today ➡️@EU_Commission has authorised the use of Paxlovid in 🇪🇺 A key step in bringing the most promising therapeutics 💊💊to citizens and a strong, second line of defence against the pandemic after vaccination. pic.twitter.com/xBjzNpGANf — Stella Kyriakides (@SKyriakidesEU) January 28, 2022

Check out the latest videos from DH: