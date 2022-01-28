Pfizer Covid pill gets European Commission's final nod

Pfizer Covid pill gets final approval from European Commission

European Commission approved Pfizer's antiviral pill for Covid-19 a day after the region's health regulator endorsed the tablet

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 28 2022, 20:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 20:01 ist
Making of Pfizer's experimental Covid-19 antiviral pills, Paxlovid. Credit: AFP File Photo

The European Commission on Friday approved Pfizer's antiviral pill for Covid-19 a day after the region's health regulator endorsed the tablet, a move that will ensure wide availability of the promising treatment to EU member states.

The final go-ahead by the executive body of the European Union (EU) was tweeted by EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides as the region is beefing up its defences against the coronavirus amid the rapid spread of the new Omicron variant.

Covid-19
Coronavirus
World news
European Commission
European Union
Pfizer

