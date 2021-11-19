Pfizer to apply for EU approval of Covid pill today

Pfizer to apply for EU authorisation of its Covid pill on November 19: Report

The paper also said that acting German health minister Jens Spahn plans to buy Pfizer's medicine

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 19 2021, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 16:45 ist
Pfizer has said that the pill cuts by 89 per cent the chance of hospitalisation or death for adults at risk of severe disease. Credit: AFP Photo/Pfizer

Pfizer plans to apply for a European authorisation of its experimental antiviral pill to treat Covid-19 on Friday, German weekly Wirtschaftswoche said, citing sources close to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the company.

The paper also said that acting German health minister Jens Spahn plans to buy Pfizer's medicine. "The health ministry is in contact with Pfizer regarding a possible procurement of the antiviral drug Paxlovid," Wirtschaftswoche quoted a ministry's spokesperson as saying.

Pfizer has said that the pill cuts by 89 per cent the chance of hospitalisation or death for adults at risk of severe disease.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pfizer
Covid-19
Coronavirus
European Union
World news

What's Brewing

A 'Paine-ful' exit from Tests

A 'Paine-ful' exit from Tests

Timeline of farmers' protest against three farm laws

Timeline of farmers' protest against three farm laws

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana?

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana?

 