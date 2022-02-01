Pfizer jab for kids may be available in US by end-Feb

Pfizer vaccine for children under 5 may be available in US by end-Feb

Pfizer had earlier said it expected the latest results from a clinical trial for children under the age of 5 by April

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 01 2022, 06:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 07:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters file photo

Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech SE are expected to submit an emergency use authorisation request on Tuesday to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for vaccines for children aged six months to 5 years, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

Coronavirus vaccines for children younger than 5 could be available as soon as end-February under a plan that would lead to the potential authorisation of a two-shot regimen in the coming weeks, the Post reported, citing people briefed on the situation. The report says that the FDA urged the companies to submit the application so that regulators could begin reviewing the two-shot data.

Pfizer, BioNTech and the FDA did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Pfizer had earlier said it expected the latest results from a clinical trial for children under the age of 5 by April.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pfizer
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine
children
World news
United States

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Survey pegs growth, with conditions attached

DH Toon | Survey pegs growth, with conditions attached

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

Sreejesh bags World Games Athlete of the Year Award

Sreejesh bags World Games Athlete of the Year Award

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

Can UN do more than just talk about Russia, Ukraine?

Can UN do more than just talk about Russia, Ukraine?

How India's disinvestment policy has evolved

How India's disinvestment policy has evolved

 