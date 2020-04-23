Philippines nears 7,000 coronavirus cases

Philippines nears 7,000 coronavirus cases, reports 16 new deaths

Reuters
Reuters, Manila,
  • Apr 23 2020, 14:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 14:21 ist
This general view a hall converted into a 500-bed capacity COVID-19 coronavirus quarantine facility at the World Trade Center in Manila. AFP

The Philippines' health ministry on Thursday reported 16 new coronavirus deaths and 271 confirmed infections, ahead of President Rodrigo Duterte's decision whether to lift or extend quarantine measures on the country's main island.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total deaths have increased to 462 while infections have risen to 6,981. But 29 more patients have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 722.

Philippines
Coronavirus
COVID-19
