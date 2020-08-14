Plane carrying 4 passengers crashes in forest in Congo

Plane carrying four passengers crashes in dense forest in eastern Congo

Reuters
Reuters, Kinshasa,
  • Aug 14 2020, 16:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2020, 16:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

A plane carrying four passengers crashed late on Thursday in dense forest in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, authorities said.

The plane, thought to be one of two small cargo planes owned by Agefreco, went down during a flight from Kalima in Maniema province to Bukavu in South Kivu province, said Theo Kasi, governor of South Kivu.

"The investigation will determine the cause of the accident. I share the pain with the grieving families and offer my deepest condolences," Kasi said on Twitter.

The wreckage has not been located, but the suspected crash zone is a vast dense forest, said Desiree Kyakwima, a spokesperson for South Kivu administration.

"The airport services who informed the governor of the crash told him that, while trying to locate the wreckage of the plane, there is no chance of finding any survivors," Kyakwima said.

Air accidents are relatively common in Congo because of lax safety standards and poor maintenance. All Congolese commercial carriers are banned from operating in the European Union.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Democratic Republic of Congo
Plane Crash

What's Brewing

Japan war orphans tell of pain, recovery

Japan war orphans tell of pain, recovery

‘Terror Crocodile’ the size of a bus fed on dinosaurs

‘Terror Crocodile’ the size of a bus fed on dinosaurs

The Lead: The Kashmiri Shikara rows alone in Dal Lake

The Lead: The Kashmiri Shikara rows alone in Dal Lake

Kamala Harris, who could be US President one day

Kamala Harris, who could be US President one day

 