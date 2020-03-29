Plane catches fire at Manila airport; no survivours

Plane catches fire at Manila airport; all 8 aboard killed

AP
AP, Manila,
  Mar 29 2020, 20:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2020, 20:56 ist
Rescuers stand next to the wreckage of a Westwind aircraft after it caught on fire during takeoff at Manila international airport. AFP

A plane carrying eight people caught fire on Sunday while attempting to take off from Manila's airport on a flight bound for Japan, killing all those on board, officials said.

The plane, which was carrying six crew members and two passengers, was on a medical mission to bring a patient to Tokyo when it caught fire at the end of the runway, said Manila airport general manager Ed Monreal.

"There were no survivors," Monreal said at a news conference.

He said two of the eight on board were foreigners — one American and one Canadian — and the rest were Filipinos.

Firetrucks and rescue personnel rushed and doused the aircraft with foam to try to extinguish the flames.

