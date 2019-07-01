Plane crash in Texas kills 10 people: officials

Plane crash in Texas kills 10 people: officials

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse, Washington,
  • Jul 01 2019, 09:21am ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2019, 09:26am ist
Addison: This image made from video provided by WFAA-TV shows responders at a deadly small plane crash at Addison Airport in Addison, Texas. (PTI Photo)

A small twin-engine passenger plane crashed in Texas in the United States on Sunday, killing 10 people, officials said.

"The Dallas County Medical Examiner has confirmed 10 fatalities and no survivors," a spokeswoman for the town of Addison said.

The plane was heading for St. Petersburg, Florida and was carrying two flight crew and eight passengers, Vice Chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Bruce Landsberg said.

There were few details on what caused the crash, which the NTSB is investigating, he said.

"There is any number of possibilities that could occur," Landsberg told a press conference.

A massive column of black smoke poured out of a building at the airport in Addison after the crash, as firefighters directed streams of water toward the blaze.

The NTSB investigator in charge of the accident, Jennifer Rodi, said the plane, which had changed ownership recently, hit a private hangar at the airport.

CBS News quoted sources as saying the aircraft lost an engine on takeoff and veered into the hangar.

United States
Texas
Plane Crash
Comments (+)
 