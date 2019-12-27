Plane with 100 people crashed in Kazakhstan, 9 dead

Reuters
Reuters, AFP, ALMATY,
  • Dec 27 2019, 09:18am ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2019, 09:31am ist
Representative image. (Reuters photo)

A plane with 95 passengers and five crew members on board crashed near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Friday, killing at least seven people, aviation authorities in the Central Asian nation said. According to an AFP report, 9 people have died so far. 

The plane was heading for the capital, Nur-Sultan, and "lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence" before hitting a small building, Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee said in a statement.

"At the moment, the death toll is 7 people."

The committee and Almaty airport said emergency services were working at the site to get survivors out.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kazakhstan
Plane Crash
Comments (+)
 