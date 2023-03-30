Plans of going 'wild' in Amsterdam? The city wants you to 'stay away'

Planning to head to Amsterdam and let go of your woes and worries by chugging alcohol and clubbing all night long? Well, you have come to the right place!

No, we do not have a list of places you can party in till you pass out, instead a warning so you do not wake up in a prison cell the next morning.

Amsterdam has put forth a clear stance on all those who intend to come to the city and misbehave, starting with the British. As per a report in CNN travel, Amsterdam has asked the young men of Britain to “stay away,” in case they have any plans of going “wild” in the city. In order to tackle the nuisance caused by tourists, the capital of the Netherlands has started an online campaign targeting visitors between the ages of 18 and 35.

Everytime a British tourist searches for “stag party Amsterdam,” “cheap hotel Amsterdam” or “pub crawl Amsterdam,” a warning ad video will pop up on the screen showing the consequences of drinking or indulging in drugs.

While one video shows a drunk man getting arrested with “coming to Amsterdam for a messy night + getting trashed = €140 fine + criminal record = fewer prospects,” written, another video warns against drug abuse with text that says “Coming to Amsterdam to take drugs + lose control = hospital trip + permanent health damage = worried family.” It continues: “So coming for drugs to Amsterdam? Stay away.”

Regarding the strong foot that Amsterdam has put forward to ensure safety in the city, deputy mayor Sofyan Mbarki said “Visitors will remain welcome, but not if they misbehave and cause nuisance. In that case we as a city will say: rather not, stay away, adding that in order to keep the city “liveable,” they have to choose “restriction instead of irresponsible growth.”

Talks are under way with bachelor party organisers to chalk down ways of reducing incidents in the city centre.

Currently covering Britain, the campaign asking for nuisance causing tourists to “stay away” may extend to other EU countries next year.