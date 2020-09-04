Britain ready for all possible Brexit outcomes: Johnson

PM Johnson says Britain ready for every possible Brexit outcome

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  Sep 04 2020, 20:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2020, 20:07 ist

Britain is ready for every possible outcome from Brexit negotiations with the European Union, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

"We're ready for any eventuality," he told reporters.

"We will get through this. It's absolutely vital that our partners understand that the UK is going to do what we need to do if we have to have an ... The Australia-style solution then that is what we will achieve and we will prosper mightily one way or the other."

He said if the EU was sensible, it would give Britain the Canada-style solution it is seeking. 

United Kingdom
Boris Johnson
Britain
Brexit
European Union

