PM Modi holds trilateral meeting with Trump, Abe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held extensive discussions on the Indo-Pacific region, improving connectivity and infrastructure development with US President Donald Trump and Japanese premier Shinzo Abe here Friday ahead of the formal opening of the G-20 Summit.

During the Japan-America-India trilateral meeting, Modi highlighted "the importance India attaches to" the grouping.

"Committed to a better future. Meeting of JAI (Japan-America-India)Trilateral takes place in Osaka. PM @AbeShinzo welcomes the leaders. @POTUS congratulates Prime Ministers Modi and Abe for their electoral victories. PM Modi highlights the importance India attaches to JAI," the prime minister's office tweeted.

"Today's meeting of the JAI Trilateral was a productive one. We had extensive discussions on the Indo-Pacific region, improving connectivity and infrastructure development. Grateful to PM @AbeShinzo and President @realDonaldTrump for sharing their views as well," Modi tweeted later.

Later, the prime minister met Trump separately.

On Thursday, Modi held wide-ranging talks with Abe on the global economy, issues of fugitive economic offenders and disaster management.

Prime Minister Modi will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Putin and other leaders during the June 28-29 summit.

This will be Modi's sixth G-20 Summit.