PM Modi meets Angela Merkel, Indonesian President, Spanish Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meetings with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome on Sunday.

Modi also had a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

“Chancellor Merkel has made an immense contribution in strengthening Indo-German relations. Delighted to meet her today, after a long time, in Rome for a wide-ranging and fruitful conversation,” Modi posted on Twitter after meeting his counterpart in the German Government.

PM @narendramodi and Chancellor Merkel met on the sidelines of the Rome @g20org Summit. There were extensive deliberations on India-Germany relations. The strong friendship between the two nations augurs well for the well-being of our planet. pic.twitter.com/7dsEOjRBU7 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 31, 2021

Merkel is retiring in early December after 16 years as the Chancellor of Germany.

Modi and Merkel had extensive deliberations on India-Germany relations. “The strong friendship between the two nations augurs well for the well-being of our planet,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

Speaking to the Indonesia President, the Prime Minister conveyed that strong relations with the South East Asian nation was a key part of India’s ‘Act East’ policy and ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in Region) vision. “Ways to improve economic linkages and cultural cooperation figured prominently during the talks,” the PMO posted on Twitter.

PM @narendramodi met President @jokowi in Rome. Strong relations with Indonesia is a key part of India’s ‘Act East’ policy and ‘SAGAR’ vision. Ways to improve economic linkages and cultural cooperation figured prominently during the talks. pic.twitter.com/IP5ghJiTsQ — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 31, 2021

Modi and Sanchez welcomed the growing bilateral trade and investment linkages between India and Spain including the recent signing of the contract to procure 56 C295 aircraft for the Indian Air Force from Airbus Spain, 40 of which would be ‘Made in India’ in collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs. They agreed to further expand bilateral cooperation in new areas like e-mobility, clean tech, advanced materials and deep sea exploration. Modi invited Spain to invest in various sectors in India, including Green Hydrogen, infrastructure and defence manufacturing and further take advantage of National Infrastructure Pipeline, Asset Monetization Plan and the Gati Shakti Plan.

The two Prime Ministers also discussed India-EU relations as well as cooperation on climate action and priorities at upcoming COP26. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest including Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.

