PM Narendra Modi congratulates Lee Hsien Loong for winning Singapore polls

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 11 2020, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 16:36 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated his Singaporean counterpart and leader of the People's Action Party Lee Hsien Loong for securing a clear mandate in the general elections.

Singapore Prime Minister Loong's party won 83 of the 93 contested parliamentary seats in the general election.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for success in the General Elections. Best wishes to the people of Singapore for a peaceful and prosperous future," Modi wrote on Twitter.

The ruling party, in power since independence in 1965, secured 61.24 percent of the total votes cast in Friday's election.

