PM seeks global push to tackle terror

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for global consensus on combating the menace of terrorism and its sponsors, much like the way efforts are being made to ensure concerted international response to the risks of climate change.

He tacitly slammed Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism against India as he addressed Parliament of Maldives during a tour to the Indian Ocean archipelago.

“Why cannot an international conclave be held to work out ways to deal with the menace of terrorism, just as the international community held conventions to discuss and evolve consensus on dealing with the risks of climate change?” wondered the prime minister.

Modi’s visit to Maldives was his first foreign tour after the landslide victory in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, which saw the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) using Modi government’s “robust response” to cross-border terror coming from Pakistan as its key poll-plank.

He is likely to reiterate his call for a global war against terror during his visit to Sri Lanka on Sunday. He is going to be the first foreign leader to visit Colombo after the April 21 Easter Sunday terrorist attack that killed over 250 people in Sri Lanka.

The prime minister on Saturday called upon the international organisations and the major nations to hold a global conference on terrorism within a specific time-frame, so that the loopholes, which the terrorists and their sponsors exploit, could be plugged.

Modi and Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih witnessed signing of six pacts, including an agreement which would facilitate exchange of information between Indian Navy and the National Defence Force of the island nation about movement of passenger and commercial ships and thus help both to respond to any potent security threat.

Modi and Solih jointly inaugurated the Composite Training Facility, which India built for the Maldives National Defence Force, as well as the Coastal Surveillance Radar Systems, which New Delhi installed in the islands of the archipelago to keep a watch on the Indian Ocean for both military and non-military vessels posing a threat to maritime security of both the nations.

“The terrorists do not have banks or mints or ordnance factories. But how do they keep getting funds and weapons? The state sponsorship of terrorism is posing a grave threat to the world,” Modi said, addressing Majlis — Parliament of Maldives — during his visit to Male. “It is very unfortunate that people are still making the mistake of distinguishing between good terrorists and bad terrorists.” He, however, did not directly refer to Pakistan.

Solih conferred on Modi the “Order of the Distinguished Rule of Izzudeen” (or Nishan Izzudeen award) — the highest civilian award of the island nation.

Modi was assured by the Maldives President that his government would be “mindful” of the “concerns and aspirations” of New Delhi for the stability of the region and would not allow the territory of his country to be used for any activity inimical to India.

Modi gifted Solih a cricket bat with signatures of all the players of India’s ICC World Cup cricket team.