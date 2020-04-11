PM Abe calls for nightlife self-restraint across Japan

PM Shinzo Abe calls for nightlife self-restraint across Japan - NHK

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Apr 11 2020, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 14:13 ist
The nationwide call for citizens to stay home in the evenings follows the declaration of a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures last week. (Credit: AP Photo)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday called for citizens across Japan to avoid evening spots like bars and restaurants, NHK reported, in a ratcheting of social distancing guidance to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The nationwide call for citizens to stay home in the evenings follows the declaration of a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures last week.

Abe has been gradually tightening guidance, seeking to lessen the impact on the economy as it is hammered by the pandemic, leading to criticism that he has been too slow to act and risks having the virus spread out of control.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Tokyo, the current centre of Japan's coronavirus outbreak, identified more than 190 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, topping Friday's record high of 189 cases, NHK said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Japan
Shinzo Abe
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Retail industry faces financial crisis due to lockdown

Retail industry faces financial crisis due to lockdown

Lockdown: With liquor stores shut, Goa opts for hurrack

Lockdown: With liquor stores shut, Goa opts for hurrack

Weinstein hit with third sexual assault case

Weinstein hit with third sexual assault case

Coronavirus: Why have so many died in New York?

Coronavirus: Why have so many died in New York?

 