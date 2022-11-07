PM Sunak says UK remains committed to 11.6 billion pound climate fund

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday that Britain remained committed to an 11.6 billion pound ($13.3 billion) climate fund as he and world leaders attended the United Nation's COP27 climate summit in Egypt.
"We remain committed to the 11.6 billion that we announced last year for international climate finance," Sunak said.
The prime minister added that the plan was to do this over five years and the "exact pace of this always is dependent on the projects being ready at the right time."
($1 = 0.8734 pounds)
