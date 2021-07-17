Pogacar effectively seals 2nd straight Tour de France

Pogacar effectively seals second straight Tour de France

AFP
AFP,
  • Jul 17 2021, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 22:52 ist
Tadej Pogacar. Credit: AFP Photo

Tadej Pogacar all but became champion of the 2021 Tour de France on Saturday as the UAE rider protected his large overall lead in the stage 20 time-trial, ahead of the traditionally ceremonial final run to Paris.

Wout van Aert won the time trial, but defending champion Pogacar's solid ride means he need only cross the Champs-Elysees finish line with the peloton in Sunday's 21st, and final, stage to retain the fabled yellow jersey as winner of the world's greatest bike race.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sports News
France
Racing

What's Brewing

Cannabis first domesticated 12,000 years ago: Study

Cannabis first domesticated 12,000 years ago: Study

Europe Floods: Aerial pics show scale of devastation

Europe Floods: Aerial pics show scale of devastation

Danish Siddiqui's photos unveil the world's dark side

Danish Siddiqui's photos unveil the world's dark side

After conquering Earth, Bezos eyes frontier in space

After conquering Earth, Bezos eyes frontier in space

DH Toon | DIY Olympic medal ceremony inspired by govt?

DH Toon | DIY Olympic medal ceremony inspired by govt?

How to make yum pancakes with a healthy twist

How to make yum pancakes with a healthy twist

This innovation makes paper bags stronger, reusable

This innovation makes paper bags stronger, reusable

 