Poland prez tests positive for Covid, says top aide

Poland president Andrzej Duda tests positive for Covid-19, top aide says

Duda also caught coronavirus in October 2020

Reuters
Reuters, Warsaw,
  • Jan 05 2022, 18:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 18:13 ist
Poland's President Andrzej Duda. Credit: Reuters File Photo

 Polish President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for coronavirus, a top aide tweeted on Wednesday, after several people around him were infected.

"The President feels good, is not seriously ill and is under constant medical supervision," top aide Pawel Szrot said in a tweet. He said the president was in isolation.

Duda also caught coronavirus in October 2020.

Poland has reported a lower number of new Covid-19 infections in recent days, but reporting is likely to have been influenced by a reduction in testing over the holidays.

The Omicron variant has yet to gain a foothold in Poland - the ministry of health said on Tuesday it was responsible for around 2.5 per cent of infections, but it was expected to become dominant by the end of the month.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Poland
Covid-19
Coronavirus
World news

What's Brewing

Dog finds help, leads cops to owner's car crash

Dog finds help, leads cops to owner's car crash

Here's how to get rid of 'moths' eating your clothes

Here's how to get rid of 'moths' eating your clothes

5 Deepika Padukone movies that are too good to miss

5 Deepika Padukone movies that are too good to miss

DH Toon | 'Bulli Bai' arrests: Education means nothing?

DH Toon | 'Bulli Bai' arrests: Education means nothing?

NASA nails trickiest job on newly launched telescope

NASA nails trickiest job on newly launched telescope

Island in the sun

Island in the sun

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

 